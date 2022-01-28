Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,000 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Sandstorm Gold worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,847. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

