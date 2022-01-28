Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 29,800 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps comprises about 2.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.90.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

