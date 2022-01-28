Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,846 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for 7.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of Viasat worth $52,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $185,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $194,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

VSAT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 4,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

