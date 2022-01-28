Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,474 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Price Michael F boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 253,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

