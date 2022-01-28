Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

CVLG opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.