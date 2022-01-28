Cowen Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $84.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.32.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

