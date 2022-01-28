Cpwm LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $933.73.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $822.36. 541,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,285. The company has a market capitalization of $825.87 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

