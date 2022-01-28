Cpwm LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Cpwm LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,243,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

