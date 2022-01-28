Cpwm LLC Purchases 16,930 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned about 1.05% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 329,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

