Cpwm LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 40,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.05. 30,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.54. The company has a market cap of $373.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.