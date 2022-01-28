Cpwm LLC Sells 8,217 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cpwm LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,471,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.