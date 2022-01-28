Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,693,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $70.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

