Creative Planning Buys 461 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

