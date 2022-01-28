Creative Planning Buys New Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

