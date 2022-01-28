Creative Planning Buys Shares of 6,811 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,735,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 212.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $50.25 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

