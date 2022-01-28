Creative Planning Has $346,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

