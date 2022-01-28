Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.