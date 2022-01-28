Creative Planning Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Loews were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.