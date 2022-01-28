Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $105,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

NYSE FICO opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.53 and its 200 day moving average is $432.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

