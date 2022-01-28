Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.47 ($132.35).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €92.54 ($105.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 12-month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

