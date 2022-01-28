Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 255.2% in January

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 255.2% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

