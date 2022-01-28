Crestline Management LP Takes $100,000 Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

