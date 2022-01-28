Critical Analysis: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Organogenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeVantage and Organogenesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $220.18 million 0.37 $12.89 million $0.98 6.34 Organogenesis $338.30 million 2.63 $17.95 million $0.46 15.02

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than LifeVantage. LifeVantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 6.29% 37.97% 18.15% Organogenesis 13.82% 36.76% 18.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LifeVantage and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Organogenesis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.85%. Given Organogenesis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Summary

Organogenesis beats LifeVantage on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

