Critical Comparison: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.20%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $85.57, suggesting a potential upside of 59.50%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than SMART Global.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% SMART Global 2.34% 46.53% 11.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 1.86 SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.87 $21.31 million $1.44 37.26

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.