Critical Review: Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) versus ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 ITM Power 2 3 3 0 2.13

Fusion Fuel Green currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 431.91%. ITM Power has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than ITM Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A ITM Power $5.64 million 271.72 -$36.54 million N/A N/A

ITM Power has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A. Lloyd and Donald James Highgate in June 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

