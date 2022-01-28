Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CCI opened at $171.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
