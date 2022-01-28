Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CCI opened at $171.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

