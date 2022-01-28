Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.202-$6.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $173.57. 5,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,138. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

