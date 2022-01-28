CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 8.4% Higher

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.13. 8,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 526,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Equities analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.