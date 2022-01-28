CSFB Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$59.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.43. The stock has a market cap of C$27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.