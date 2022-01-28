CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to post $237.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $243.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $959.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $964.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 226,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.