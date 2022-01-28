CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Trading 9.3% Higher

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.39. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

