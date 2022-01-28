CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUBXF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF remained flat at $$0.79 during midday trading on Friday. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

