CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:CUB traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.12. 81,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems

