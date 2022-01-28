Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 76.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

