Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

NYSE:CMI opened at $224.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

