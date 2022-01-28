CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,862 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.66.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.
In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.
About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
