CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

