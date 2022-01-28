CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $191.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.60 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

