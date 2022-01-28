CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $82.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $87.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

