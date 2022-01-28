CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.46

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 15100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.