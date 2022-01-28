Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $132.96 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $132.96 or 0.00360276 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $132,051.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009208 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056033 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,539 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.