CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $2.77 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

