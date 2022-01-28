D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 3.6%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. 2,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,582,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

