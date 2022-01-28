DA Davidson Comments on BancFirst Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BANF opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

