Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $302.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Danaher stock opened at $269.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day moving average of $308.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

