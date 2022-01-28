Danske Upgrades Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Metsä Board Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Metsä Board Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

