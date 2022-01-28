DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $7.92 on Friday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.