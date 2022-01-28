David L. Roller Sells 1,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.