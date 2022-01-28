DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $144,049.74

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $144,049.74 and $137.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

