DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $856,897.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.24 or 0.06639244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.14 or 0.99792776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052041 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.